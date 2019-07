Courtesy of SPCA

Dallas is a sweet, shy kitty who often gets over looked by visitors to our shelter. She spends a lot of time hanging out in her snuggle bed at the back of her kennel, but when you take the time to reach in and wake her up she really loves attention. Dallas is one of several cats that have been waiting over a year for their forever families. The adoption fees for all our long term residents have been waived during the month of March so don't wait, come meet Dallas today. 410-268-4388, aacspca.org.