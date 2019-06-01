12 great Halloween costumes for pets [Pictures]

Perhaps it's not what your furry one wants to hear but it's fact: Pet Halloween costumes are officially A Thing. The costumed animal phenomenon has been building and creeping for years -- despite objections from traditionalists, naysayers and Sparky doing his damnedest to get that hat off. But this year, as anyone who's been anywhere near a PetSmart knows, it's arrived in a big way. Behold the aisles -- yes, the plural is intentional -- of outfits, the orange and black leashes and collars, the ghost-shaped treats. And if you don't believe "anyone who's been anywhere near a PetSmart," take the National Retail Federation's word for it. The organization just reported that Americans are expected to spend $370 million on pet costumes this year. That's up $60 million from last year -- that's more than a few candy corn collars. The most popular costumes for trick-or-treating dogs are, in order: Pumpkin, devil and hot dog. If you want to veer from that beaten track, here are more ways to get your four-legged family members in on the fun. The accommodating and adorable model is Teddy Bean, the pup of Sun reporter Jill Rosen. (Teddy Bean would like it known that he wears more costumes in the name of journalism than he does in real life.)