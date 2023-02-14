New executive director of Baltimore Corps puts equity at center of job training program

Tamara Arnold joined Baltimore Corps five years ago to make a difference .

“Having the opportunity to work one-to-one and be supportive of people in their journey is the change that I seek to make,” said Arnold, 35, who on Jan. 18 became executive director of Baltimore Corps, a job-training organization that teaches would-be workers to keep racial justice and equity at the center of their work. “My change is through people.”

Tamara Arnold is the executive director of Baltimore Corps. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Arnold succeeded the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Fagan Harris, who is now the chief of staff for Democratic Governor Wes Moore. Longtime friends Harris and Moore founded Baltimore Corps in 2013, with Harris as the top executive and Moore the board chair.

“The biggest scope of my work is to ensure that the team really understands our vision, and that it’s grounded in the work that we’re doing,” she said.

As part of the leadership transition, Sarah Flammang was promoted to interim president and CEO of City Corps, an affiliated organization that helps other organizations replicate Baltimore Corps’ programs. Last year, Birmingham Corps started using the Baltimore Corps model in Alabama, according to a news release. Flammang previously served as Baltimore Corps’ vice president of partnerships and special initiatives.

“We’re striving for a model that not only furthers the economic resiliency of our people, but by bringing this model to our city, we are also leading the nation in a cultural shift towards empathy and healing with social service as the vehicle for racial justice and change,” said Yamini Bhat, founding executive director of Birmingham Corps, said in a June news release.

Before becoming executive director, Arnold held several roles with the organization, including chief of staff. In her current position, she will be in charge of day-to-day operations, part of which involve staff professional development, as well as maintaining relationships with area and national partners, including donors.

“[Arnold] has been an invaluable member of our team and has played an instrumental role in the organization’s programmatic success, touching all of our programs and engaging meaningfully with our community and core stakeholders,” Harris said in a news release.

Baltimore Corps is headquartered in Mondawmin and employs 37 people. It reaches about 300 people with programs, including a fellowship that places recipients with area organizations and the Elevation Awards, which gives entrepreneurs $10,000 and mentorship.

The organization also works with AmeriCorps — a federally funded program that pays people to do community service, including in education and health, according to its website — to fund the Community Health Pathways program to recruit and train health care workers.

Begun last year, the program has taught 110 aspiring health care workers to become patient care technicians, community health workers and certified nursing assistants by preparing them for their exams, Arnold said. Each member receives a $30,000 stipend, with AmeriCorps contributing $21,000 and Baltimore Corps the rest.

“During your service experience, you will meet other like-minded people who have a deep commitment to public health,” AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith told the trainees, according to a news release about the partnership with Baltimore Corps.

Lonnie Walker is the founder and CEO of Joy Baltimore, a Charles Village-based nonprofit that “addresses the lack of adequate, sustainable housing, education and workforce opportunities for Baltimore’s youth,” according to its website.

Walker said he was part of the Elevation Awards program roughly six years ago and that Arnold continues to mentor him. He used his $10,000 grant to purchase hygiene supplies, non-perishable foods, a printer and two computers, among others, for Joy Baltimore.

Walker called the experience “just amazing.”Arnold “still reaches out,” he said. “If I need anything, I can always call, or email her for advice.”

For example, Walker said, they talk about the best ways to get funding.

Arnold, who was born in Alexandria, Virginia, now lives in Forest Park with her girlfriend, Tiaira Harris and two dogs.

Arnold has lived in Maryland for most of her life. In 2006, she graduated from Central High School in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Four years later, she earned a bachelor’s in history and women’s studies at the University of Maryland.

“[The executive director position] is a lot. It’s a big gig,” she said. “I’m excited, but I’m very grounded that it’s the right time, and I’m with the right people doing this work.”

This article is part of our Newsmaker series, which profiles notable people in the Baltimore region who are having an impact in our diverse communities. If you’d like to suggest someone who should be profiled, please send their name and a short description of what they are doing to make a difference to: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Editor Kamau High at khigh@baltsun.com.