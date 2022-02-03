Introducing The Baltimore Sun’s 25 Black Marylanders to Watch 2022 (plus 5 Living Legends)

Sister Magdala Marie of the Oblate Sisters of Providence has devoted much of her life to honoring and trying to get Mother Mary Lange, the nun who established the first Catholic school for African American girls in America and the first successful religious order for Black Catholic sisters in the world, made a saint. Franklyn Baker, president and CEO of United Way Central Maryland, has been trying to change the fabric of Baltimore for the better since he joined the organization in 2016. Fagan Harris, president and CEO of Baltimore Corps, promotes service and equity in a city that sorely needs it.