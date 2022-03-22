Baltimore native returns home to help steer United Way of Central Maryland

Laura Johnson grew up in Baltimore watching her mother volunteer in the community. Her mother was part of the parent-teacher organization at Leith Walk Elementary/Middle school, which she attended. While Johnson wanted to be a dancer growing up, she wasn’t surprised when she landed in the nonprofit world.

Now she’s returning to Baltimore after the United Way of Central Maryland named her senior vice president and chief innovation and data research officer earlier this year.

Laura Johnson (Andre Dunston/Baltimore Sun handout)

“To be able to come back home literally and do work in my own community that I love is really just a true blessing – something that came full circle with me,” she said. “I started my career in Baltimore City.”

After college, Johnson worked as media relations manager for the National Aquarium in Baltimore from 1993 to 1998 until taking a detour out of the nonprofit world for a few years to work a Boston-based public relations firm as account director for Baltimore-area McDonald’s restaurants. She then returned to the aquarium as community affairs director until 2004 when she became vice president for public relations and community affairs at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for a couple of years.

In 2008, she went to work in marketing and communication for the March of Dimes Foundation’s Georgia chapter before going to Washington in 2011 to work at what became the Arts Education Partnership. She joined the National Summer Learning Association as vice president of communications in 2015, around the time it relocated to D.C. from Baltimore, where it had been headquartered for two decades.

Her duties at the United Way include shaping how the organization addresses homelessness, education, health and economic advancement. In addition, she oversees marketing and partnerships with other organizations.

The United Way of Central Maryland, a nonprofit founded nearly 100 years ago, operates in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties.

Johnson grew up in Northeast Baltimore and graduated from Western High School in 1987. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University in New York in 1991.

Her academic success came at an early age. When Johnson was in the fifth grade, Oprah Winfrey, then an anchor at CBS affiliate WJZ-TV, gave her an award for winning an essay contest about excellence.

Johnson chose public relations over journalism after seeing a presentation from Terrie Williams, founder and CEO of The Terrie Williams Agency in New York City, while in college. Williams spoke about how she built a successful public relations company and working with the comedian and actor Eddie Murphy, one of her first clients.

Bela S. Spooner, program director of education and expanded learning at the Washington-based National League of Cities, worked with Johnson for nearly six years. While at the National Summer Learning Association, Johnson formed a relationship with Spooner’s organization to help spread awareness about the importance of summer learning programs.

“She’s a big thinker. She had a vision on how to make a greater impact in anything that she was doing,” Spooner said. “She was able to bring new partners into the spaces that we worked in.”

Johnson’s personality will help her succeed at the United Way, Spooner said.

“She’s just one compassionate person with such mission-driven values,” she said. “She comes to work in a very authentic way, and I think she draws people to her.”

Willie Flowers, president of the NAACP Maryland State Conference, appointed Johnson to previous roles as education chair of the civil rights group’s Howard County branch and co-chair of the education committee for Maryland. Johnson now serves as vice president for the Howard County branch.

As a Baltimore native, she possesses an instinct to find solutions, particularly when it comes to education, Flowers said.

“For example, our committee was not solid, and she built it. She brought in people of different backgrounds, different interests and cultural backgrounds,” he said.

Johnson, 52, lives in Elkridge with her husband, Henry, and her son, Isaiah, 15.

Her mother, Wendy, worked two jobs and her father, Eddie, owned a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company.

“He was a perfectionist who pushed for excellence. I remembered getting a 90 on a test in school, and he said to me, ‘How come you didn’t get 100?’” she said.

Johnson said she admires the United Way for its work in the community, such as creating programs to prevent eviction as well as launching a family center in Columbia. (Franklyn Baker, president and CEO of United Way Central Maryland, was named one of the 25 Black Marylanders to Watch by The Baltimore Sun in February.)

“I walked through the doors, and I got very emotional,” Johnson said of Columbia family center. “I was walking through the walls and the rooms were empty. We were stacking up the shelves for the family center with books and toys … It really kind of touched me.

“It touched me because this is the kind of work that really speaks to my values.”

