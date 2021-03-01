Baltimore animal shelter volunteer finds meaning giving special care to dogs

In May, BARCS moved from their original location on Stockholm Street, near M&T Bank Stadium, to Giles Road in Cherry Hill to have more space. All of their animals had to be either adopted or fostered before the move. As the transition took place during the COVID pandemic, BARCS had to cut its staff of 70 to about 35 members to care for 56 dogs, 56 cats, five fish, one raccoon and one bat.