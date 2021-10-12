Stephanie Ybarra on directing equity on and off Baltimore’s Center Stage

“The biggest sort of shift is in the area of who is onstage and who is behind the scenes, whether it’s gender parity or even more women and nonbinary people working in the theater space than cis men,” said Thomas, referring to people whose gender they were assigned at birth matches their current identity. “It’s rare and unique and exciting to be in the theater space where there are people of color who are being given opportunities. And I can’t stress to you how unique it is and I cannot stress to you how special it is that she has chosen Baltimore to make that happen.”