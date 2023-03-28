UMB’s first executive director of the Center for Violence Prevention wants to listen to Baltimoreans

Prevention is a tricky business, according to Nadine Finigan-Carr. Take, for example, measles, mumps and chickenpox — contagions she experienced as a child. Vaccines have been so effective at fighting off the trio that some people now lack appreciation for the protections they provide.

“When you prevent something, people don’t realize it’s even there,” she said.

The New York native with Trinidadian roots has lived in Baltimore for more than 30 years and has been the director of the Prevention of Adolescent Risks Initiative at the University of Maryland School of Social Work since 2021.

On May 1, she will become the first executive director of the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s novel Center for Violence Prevention, housed under the Office of the Provost. It will be the newest challenge Finigan-Carr takes on at the university where she’s taught, conducted research and led initiatives for more than a decade.

“Prevention is not easy; it’s not fast,” she said. “Prevention is more than just saying, ‘Don’t do this.’ It’s figuring out that long-term solution.”

Nadine Finigan-Carr is set to become the first executive director of UMB's Center for Violence Prevention. (Matthew Paul D’Agostino)

Growing up, Finigan-Carr, 53, aspired to become a doctor. In Baltimore, she’s taken a different path to “help [kids] have better lives.”

Finigan-Carr holds a bachelor’s degree in African American studies and psychology from Wesleyan University, a master’s degree in applied psychology counseling from the University of Baltimore and a doctorate in public health from the Johns Hopkins University.

She began her run at the University of Maryland School of Social Work in 2011, as a clinical research specialist studying pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections prevention among young people in foster care. Later, she studied human trafficking of children. From 2017 to 2021, she served as the deputy director of the school’s Ruth Young Center for Maryland, where research is conducted on mental and behavioral health, juvenile justice and sex trafficking, among other topics.

Finigan-Carr also worked for 13 years at the Johns Hopkins University, where she led summer school initiatives and oversaw a National Institutes of Health-funded program aimed at diminishing aggressive behavior in middle school classrooms. It was as a first grade and second grade teacher in the city’s public school system that Finigan-Carr said she first developed an appreciation for how issues plaguing students could take a toll.

“I can teach them, but if they don’t have enough food, or if they haven’t slept the night before, or if their parents are stressed out, or if there was a shooting in the neighborhood or whatever is happening around them, they can’t focus,” she said.

Heading the Center for Violence Prevention, Finigan-Carr will lead an effort to research, respond to and mitigate a wide range of troubles, from intimate partner violence to child abuse or crime on the city’s streets. In 2022, the tally of homicides in Baltimore topped 300 for the eighth year in a row. The vast majority were caused by shootings.

Baltimore Peace Movement, formerly Baltimore Ceasefire 365, organizes annual cease-fire weekends. In September, the mayor’s office announced that it would reorganize the city’s Safe Streets program, which is intended to nip street violence in the bud but came under scrutiny after an internal review revealed that half of the program’s workers felt inadequately trained. Another initiative out of the mayor’s office, the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, will expand to cover more of the city by the end of this year.

In a first at UMB, the center won’t be nestled within any particular school, according to Roger Ward, the university’s provost and executive vice president. Rather, it will attempt to unite a diversity of academic fields and become a “national model for how we can take on a big societal challenge, that is, violence in all its dimensions,” he said.

In Baltimore, Ward said, “we could really, really have an impact and get a better understanding of the factors that lead to these conditions around violence.”

Finigan-Carr is no stranger to interdisciplinary work; since 2020, she’s also taught qualitative research and urban health in the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Department of Epidemiology and Public Health.

“I literally walk back and forth all day” between that school and the School of Social Work, she said. “At least twice a week, I hit 10,000 steps.”

The new center likely will be housed in UMB’s Health Sciences and Human Services Library at the intersection of West Lombard and South Greene streets, according to Ward.

During the nationwide search for someone to take the reins — which began over the summer and was conducted by a search firm plus University of Maryland leaders with backgrounds in social work, law and medicine — Finigan-Carr stood out, according to Judy Postmus, dean of the School of Social Work. Her deep familiarity with the city was part of the reason that she was selected for the job.

“She is not a stranger to Baltimore,” Postmus said. “I’ve learned to appreciate her thoughtfulness, her vision, her ability to see the big picture but also get the work done. She has energy and enthusiasm and a desire to do the right thing, to make a difference, to have an impact.”

Finigan-Carr envisions her mission at the center as three-pronged: to conduct research, to teach and train students, and to engage with Baltimoreans.

Mediation between victims and perpetrators is one possible way to move forward from violence, she said, with the caveat that change won’t happen overnight. Input from those who call Baltimore their home will be essential.

“If we just stop and listen … we might actually be able to figure out how to save the city,” she said.

