MICA student Nadia Nazar is one of the faces of the youth climate movement

“It took a toll on my mental health,” said Nazar. “I only really started taking care of my mental health when COVID started because I finally had time to. Learning how to get enough sleep every day made a difference. For a long time, none of us really prioritized rest. You would go to school, come home and do homework and then stay up all night working after that. It was not healthy for any of us. It was so draining and made the work so much harder.”