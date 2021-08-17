MICA student Nadia Nazar is one of the faces of the youth climate movement

“People say that activism is selfish and in a lot of ways that’s true,” said Nazar. “We’re so passionate about this because it affects us. People talk about the years 2040 and 2050 like they’re far away, but that will be the middle of our lives for Gen Z. I can’t imagine being my parents’ age and having to worry about natural disasters outside or whether the air is safe to breathe or if my water is safe. This has already become an issue for so many people.”