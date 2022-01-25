Baltimore’s Helping Up Mission used to be a shelter for only men. Starting next month women will be welcome.

Helping Up plans to open toward the end of February, though a date has not been set. Initially, about 50 women will move in. Of those 50, at least 28 will come from the organization’s pilot program. Launched in 2019, the program allowed Helping Up to lay the groundwork for what its new facility would look like. In July, the nonprofit will look to add about another 50 women. The rest will be a mixture of staff picks and referrals, eventually housing 150 women. Next year children will be eligible to move in.