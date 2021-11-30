Researcher and social justice practitioner advocates for Baltimore’s Black gay and bisexual community

“[I’ve heard] everything from providers dismissing the fact that two men can experience intimate partner violence to folks being discriminated against because they’re gay and Black to feeling like service providers are unprepared to ask the types of questions to get to the root issues of them experiencing intimate partner violence,” he said. “If you’re a Black trans person, then you’re dealing with added layers of microaggressions of trying to get services. When people misgender you, that becomes immediately an unsafe space for you.”