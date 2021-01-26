Meet the advocate Baltimore Latino parents seek out to get the best education for their children

Olmos “is a huge advocate and really understands how important it is to involve parents in their own education of the school system,” said Lisette Morris, executive director of the Ingenuity Project, one of LEAF’s education partners. “If you are a parent who did not go to school in this country or you did not go to school in Baltimore City, there’s so much to navigate and it can be incredibly overwhelming. And because of that, you could end up missing out on a lot of opportunities.”