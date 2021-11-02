Nonprofit Baltimore Furniture Bank in Woodberry helps those moving into housing get set up for free

More people have been needing help since the start of the pandemic in 2020, he said. For example, he said, to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, there have been efforts to move people out of homeless shelters — because they’re crowded — to homes and apartments, but they’re often are not furnished. The Furniture Bank also gave more than 400 desks to low-income children in the fall of 2020 to help with learning from home, he said.