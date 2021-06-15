Director of Civic Works’ YouthBuild program constructs connection between young people and service

Donte Barnes, 18, of East Baltimore, was introduced to YouthBuild by his probation officer. In 2019, he and two friends robbed two people by the Patterson High School building in Bayview, he said. He and his friends took money and left the scene, he said, but because a co-defendant was later found with a gun, Barnes, then 16, was also charged with armed robbery. He said he was in jail for about six months.