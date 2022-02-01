Walking tours, celebrations and business expos: What to do during Black History Month in Baltimore 2022

February is Black History Month and Marylanders can mark it in a number of ways.
Nonprofits, schools and civic leaders, among others, are holding movie nights, provocative conversations and expos focused on finally starting your own business.
Feb. 1: The State of Black Annapolis
Annapolis will host a three-part “The State of Black Annapolis” series focused on the city’s past, present and future that will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook and YouTube channels, Facebook.com/CityofAnnapolis and Youtube.com/CityofAnnapolis. The first event will start at 6 p.m. Feb. 1., the second will take place Feb. 8 and the third Feb. 15. Further information can be found at eyeonannapolis.net.
Feb. 5: Black Wallstreet Market
Around the Way Gyrlz Events, a company that produces pop-up shops and events — will host Black Wallstreet Market on the Avenue, which showcases Black-owned businesses starting at noon on Feb. 5 at 2601 Pennsylvania Avenue. Expect vendors selling clothes, art, West Indian food, jewelry and accessories. Reach out to Lakisha Overton at atwgyrlzevents@gmail.com, for more information. Overton runs Around the Gyrlz Events and is the owner of LaCentric Jewelry & Accessories, which sells handmade ethnic jewelry and accessories. More information at: nationalblackguide.com/black-events/black-wallstreet-market-on-the-avenue.html
Feb. 5: The Lost History of Frederick (Bailey) Douglass in Baltimore
John Muller, author of “Frederick Douglass in Washington, D.C.: The Lion of Anacostia,” will host a walking tour centered on the lost history of Frederick Douglass in Baltimore. Douglass was an enslaved man who achieved renown as an activist and newspaper publisher, among other things. The tour starts at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5 and Feb. 18 and goes from Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park on Thames Street to Greedy Reads on Aliceanna Street in Fell’s Point. For more information, and to purchase tickets, go to: eventbrite.com/e/walking-tour-lost-history-of-frederick-bailey-douglass-in-baltimore-tickets-63891216348
Feb. 5: Collaborative Paper Quilt
The Havre de Grace Arts Collective Youth Arts program in Harford County will host the Black History Month: Collaborative Paper Quilt. The virtual event, where people will make their own paper quilt designs, will start at 10 a.m. Feb. 5. Register at hdgoperahouse.org.
Feb. 8: Lawrence Brown
Lawrence Brown will deliver the keynote at the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month 2022 celebration starting at noon Feb. 8. Brown is the author of “The Black Butterfly: The Harmful Politics of Race and Space in America.” Register for the event here: web.cvent.com/event/3ec38606-bfcf-4f7e-8255-6b9faec1ee7b/regProcessStep1
Feb. 11: Fanny Jackson Coppin statue unveiling
Coppin State University in Baltimore will unveil its Fanny Jackson Coppin statue at 1 p.m. Feb 11. on the main campus behind the J. Millard Tawes Center and live stream the event at coppin.edu/watch. Fanny Jackson Coppin was a pioneer in the field of education.
Feb. 12: Black Business Expo
Sebrof-Forbes Cultural Arts Center in Montgomery County will host a Black Business Expo starting at noon Feb. 12 at 3535 University Boulevard West in Kensington. The event is free. Register at: eventbrite.com/e/2022-black-history-month-black-business-expo-tickets-248775152177
Feb. 13: Advancing Health Equity Locally and Globally
Health professional Yolanda Ogbolu will lead a virtual lecture named “Advancing Health Equity Locally and Globally” starting at 3 p.m. Feb. 13. The event is hosted by Coppin State University in Baltimore. More information at: coppin.edu/black-history-month
Feb. 15: Box Lunch Talk: Creating Memorials
Learn about two African American gravestone carvers, Sebastian Hammond and Caleb McPeak, during a virtual event with Mary Ann Ashcraft hosted by the Historical Society of Carroll County starting at noon Feb 15. Ashcraft spent more than two decades researching the gravestone carvers, according to the Historical Society. More information at hsccmd.org.
Feb. 24: Equity in the cannabis industry
Tea Pad, an organization that promotes the cannabis industry, will highlight topics on equity in the business and will feature State Sen. Brian Feldman, a Democrat representing parts of Montgomery County, starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. The event will be held at Busboys and Poets at 3324 Saint Paul St. in Baltimore. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/strategies-for-success-legalization-in-maryland-with-senator-brian-feldman-tickets-212607383407
Feb. 23: On the Civil Rights Movement and hope
Carroll Community College will host a lecture by Dr. Rev. Marty Kuchma, the senior pastor at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Westminster, on the the importance of hope in the Civil Rights movement. Register at signupgenius.com/go/10c044da8a92ca5fc1-escaping.
Ongoing
Join the James E. Lewis Museum of Art at Morgan State University for many exhibitions featuring artist Mercy Moyo and photographer Ken Royster. Moyo won the National Arts Merit Awards in 2006. Royster is the former chairperson and coordinator of Morgan State University’s visual arts program. For more information go to: jelmamuseum.org/events
The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore will show three movies focused on three different eras of Black history. “Amistad,” which is about the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, will be shown at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the museum at 901 W. Pratt St. “Harriet,” about Underground Railroad conductor and freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, and “Selma,” which is about the fight for voting rights, will be shown at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 and Feb 27, respectively. Admission is free. More information at: borail.org
The Benjamin Banneker Historical Park & Museum in Baltimore County celebrates the life of the scientist and author Banneker every day at 300 Oella Ave. in Catonsville. More information at: friendsofbenjaminbanneker.com