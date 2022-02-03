Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice partners with The Baltimore Sun to host a Black History Month series

Loyola University Maryland’s Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice and The Baltimore Sun have partnered to host “Black History Month Conversations,” a special COMloquium series that will highlight some of The Baltimore Sun’s Black Marylanders to Watch. The conversations will be held via Zoom on Wednesdays in February at noon.
The events are free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Karsonya “Kaye” Wise Whitehead, Ph.D., founding director of the Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice and associate professor of communication and African and African American studies, will lead the discussions in collaboration with Kamau High, The Sun’s editor in education and diversity, equity & inclusion.
The schedule is:
Feb. 9, noon to 1 p.m.
“The Black Renaissance: Arts, Artists, and Artistry” with Jacqueline “Jackie” Copeland, chair, Maryland State Arts Council
Feb. 16, noon to 1 p.m.
“Toward an Intellectual History of Black Women” with Martha S. Jones, Ph.D., professor, The Johns Hopkins University
Feb. 23, noon to 1 p.m.
“Providing Hope for the Black Community through Food and Faith” with the Rev. Heber Brown III, D.Min., senior pastor, Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, and founder, Black Church Food Security Network
The first event, “Peace is the Presence of Justice” with Erricka Bridgeford, co-founder, Baltimore Ceasefire, and executive director, Baltimore Community Mediation Center, was held Feb. 2.
The “Toward an Intellectual History of Black Women” event is a collaboration between the Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice, The Sun, the Southern Regional Education Board, and City Neighbors High School.