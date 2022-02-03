Coppin State University’s new president, Anthony Jenkins, arrived in June 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was rapidly altering student needs in higher education. The university went hybrid with a combination of online and in-person classes that allowed students to remain connected to faculty, technology and food on campus. “One of the proudest moments was our ability to operate within a global pandemic,” Jenkins said. The president is now turning his focus to driving down the cost of education at Coppin State, where tuition for an in-state student living on campus is about $2,370 per semester. The university awarded students a $1,200 tuition grant during the pandemic and has set record highs in alumni giving, corporate fundraising and grant awards this fiscal year. “Location and size will never dictate our level of success,” Jenkins said. Lillian Reed