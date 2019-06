A sculptural LED chandelier at the Zero Gravity Creations showroom in the Emerging Technology Center at Johns Hopkins East in Baltimore.

Aric Wanveer, co-founder of Zero Gravity Creations, poses for a photo in the showroom at Emerging Technology Center at Johns Hopkins East in Baltimore, Tim McFadden (not pictured) is the other co-founder.

Aric Wanveer, 34, and Tim McFadden, 31, are metal and glass artists, respectively, who started collaborating five years ago. Their functional home decor, including lights, faucets, tables and more, are made from metal fused with glass. They formed design company Zero Gravity Creations and later launched Tapologie, a division aimed at the hospitality market.