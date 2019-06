Whitehall Mansion was built in 1764 on a peninsula east of Annapolis by then Provincial Governor Horatio Sharpe. The 200-foot long example of Palladian architecture has clear views to Sharpe's Point and Thomas Point Lighthouse across Whitehall Bay.

Charles Scarlett purchased Whitehall in 1946 and spent much of the rest of his life restoring the home to its original glory. He lived in the home until he died in 1997. Today, his children and grandchildren are honoring Scarlett's legacy by opening Whitehall and its grounds to the public and establishing a hub for restoration education.