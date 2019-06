George Crossman built the cross-gabled two-story house on a dairy farm in Arlington, Va., in 1892. Today, the former farm is a neighborhood.

Buzz McClain and his wife Leslie Aun bought and renovated this 1892 farmhouse in Arlington, Va.

Last year my wife, Leslie, and I, after 20 years of marriage and five houses -- Cape Cod bungalow, brick Colonial, one-level ranch, a spec contemporary and a 6,000-square-foot McMansion -- downsized into a 2,200-square-foot farmhouse within walking distance of Washington, D.C.'s East Falls Church Metro station. --Buzz McClain