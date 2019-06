Brighten up a space with the Portland lamp by Grandin Road. The lamp's woven rope sphere, which sits atop a clear acrylic pedestal, is reminiscent of a sailor's knot. 22 by 12 inches. $99, grandinroad.com.

Add a whimsical touch to cabinets or dresser drawers with Anthropologie's ceramic compass knob, inspired by old-fashioned maps. 1.5-inch diameter. $8. Multiple area locations or anthropologie.com.

Summer is still a few months away, but we're getting into the easy-breezy mindset early with these pieces inspired by life along the shore.

Samantha Iacia