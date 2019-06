Handcrafted in Florence, Italy, Cavallini & Co.'s assorted gold-leaf picture frames are the ideal combination of old-world elegance and modern chic. "Verona" frame, 8 by 10 inches, $77. "Romano" frame, 5 by 7 inches, $65. Round frame, 5 inches, $53. The House Downtown, 524 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore. 410-464-1440 or thehousedowntown.com.

These gilded throw pillows glamorize any room. Calico metallic hand-beaded scale pillow, 14 by 14 inches. $39.95. Pier 1, multiple area locations or pier1.com. Chevron pillow by Threshold, 18 by 18 inches. $24.99, Target, multiple area locations or target.com.

Whether you're welcoming 2015 with a lavish party or planning for a quiet night in, no New Year's Eve celebration is complete without a bit of sparkle. Decorate your home for the occasion with these shimmering accents.

Samantha Iacia