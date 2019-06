This renovation won an MBIA Award of Excellence in the Whole House Up to $300,000 category.

This Catonsville renovation won an MBIA Award of Excellence in the Whole House Up to $300,000 category.

The Maryland Building Industry Association recently announced winners of its 24th annual Remodeling Award of Excellence competition. Eleven companies received recognition for their excellence in remodeling design and craftsmanship through a series of 28 award categories.