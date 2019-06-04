High-tech gadgets create nearly hands-free kitchens

There was a time when a stove that did not require coal or wood was considered high-tech. But today's kitchens are an array of innovative engineering, from the six-burner range with built-in wok to the refrigerator that plays a jaunty jingle when the water glass is full. We're not finished yet. We may still be a few years away from pressing a button and having food magically appear, but those wily kitchen designers are continuously coming up with improvements on wireless appliances that make cooking the family meal nearly a hands-free endeavor. We've used our own wireless technology to scan the Internet to find the latest of the greatest in kitchen gear that puts new technology at your (swiping) fingertips.

By Buzz McClain