Perfect for your desk or a kitchen countertop, this miniature paper roll dispenser is just as handy as a flat notepad but looks more distinguished. 6 by 6 inches. $22.95. Su Casa, multiple area locations. sucasa-furniture.com.

Whether they're hung on a wall or displayed on a shelf, these wire baskets from Becket Hitch are a multipurpose necessity. Red basket, 8.5 by 12 by 6 inches, $30. Vintage metal basket with two movable handles, 5 by 30 by 6 inches, $48. Becket Hitch, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville. 410-296-4818 or beckethitch.com.

Clean lines, angular shapes and a touch of metal are must-haves when it comes to creating a space inspired by the urban, industrial vibes of a metropolis. These pieces are some of our favorites for achieving the cool look. --Samantha Iacia