A central island with a cooking area and an unobtrusive stove hood anchors the renovated kitchen.

Architect Greg Wiedemann, AIA, worked in conjunction with kitchen designer Jennifer Gilmer, CKD, to give Rodanthe Hanrahan a traditional white kitchen with big sinks where she could cook and entertain simultaneously.

Paul and Rodanthe Hanrahan's traditional kitchen in Easton was opened to make more room for guests and take advantage of water views.