Gorgeous green swirls decorate the deep currents vase from Ten Thousand Villages. Each Phoenician glass vase is handmade from recycled bottles in the Palestinian city of Hebron. 4.5 by 8 inches. $59. Ten Thousand Villages, multiple area locations, or tenthousandvillages.com.

The jacquard damask wingchair slipcover from Sure Fit instantly transforms a basic piece of furniture. The slipcover's raised pattern adds lush visual interest, while the polyester-spandex combination gives a perfect fit. Shown in sage. $94.99. surefit.net.

Benjamin Moore's 2015 Color of the Year, Guilford Green, is a calming blend of sage and pistachio hues with a dash of silvery gray mixed in. The color works as both a neutral and an accent, making it easy to incorporate no matter what your style.

Samantha Iacia