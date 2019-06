Minimalist cable railings give the staircase a modern, technical feel while allowing light from modified openings to pass from room to room.

Originally clad in diagonally placed cedar siding, Glenn Rabin and Missy Cotter's home now features black and red corrugated metal siding that accentuates its height.

Glenn Rabin and Missy Cotter purchased a contemporary-style tract home in major need of repair. Their renovations transformed it into a work of architecture.