This deck in Phoenix, Baltimore County, is made from composite materials styled to look like wood.

American Deck & Patio built this custom Trex deck in Parkton, which includes a masonry fire pit, cedar trellis pergola, curved landing, steps, benches and an outdoor kitchen island. The rail system has Deckorator aluminum balusters.

Tropical hardwoods and composite decking combat two of wood decks' biggest shortcomings: a short life span and high maintenance. These are some examples of the possibilities.