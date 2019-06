Created from reclaimed antique tin, this mirror by Olde Good Things features a geometric pattern in a whitewashed finish. The neutral color works for a variety of styles, whether you're going for French revival or industrial. 22 by 33 inches. $375, Su Casa or sucasa-furniture.com.

This tabletop applewood mirror was crafted by John Wells, an artisan based in Baltimore's Mount Washington neighborhood. The frame combines sanded wood and raw bark edges for a rustic, one-of-a-kind look. 11 by 11 inches. $65, Trohv Home & Gift, 921 W. 36th St., Baltimore. 410-366-3456 or trohvshop.com.

Serving double duty as functional and decorative pieces, framed mirrors have the potential to transform the look of a room. Hang one on a wall to reflect light, or place one on an end table that's in need of an artistic touch.

Samantha Iacia