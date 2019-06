The pottery-esque print on this "Coimbra" pitcher, named for the Portuguese city, makes for a standout accent piece on any dinner table. Its antique yet contemporary feel means this serving piece will withstand the test of time. $68. Arhaus -- Annapolis, Baltimore and Columbia.

If you're tired of the same old song and dance when it comes to entertaining your guests, you'll find these colorful West Elm glasses will liven up the party. The vibrant arrowhead pieces will add excitement to even the most basic cocktail. $19.99 for four. westelm.com.

As the days end earlier, too often we simply let the bright colors fade without resistance. This fall, it's time to inject some vibrancy into your kitchen, even as you turn back the clock. Each of these eye-catching and eclectic prints will keep the warm-weather bliss alive well into autumn. --Jake Nevins