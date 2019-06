This portable Bluetooth stereo is a heavy-duty, locker-style dock. The system can connect to eight speakers and recharges your gadget as it plays. The remote displays artist and song information and changes your tunes up to 40 feet away. If the worst happens, the stereo floats. $320; aquaticav.com.

New this spring, the Toughpad FZ-B2 Android tablet is tested to meet military standards, resists water, survives drops of up to five feet, withstands vibration from heavy seas and successfully weathers freezing and thawing -- all with a seven-hour battery life. $1,299; cdwg.com.

Wouldn't it be nice to crank up the tunes while you cruise the bay without worrying about your music player suffering a fatal attack of moisture? Or to bring your tablet along for a little light reading on the water? The boating industry heard your cries for tougher technology.

Buzz McClain