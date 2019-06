Why take a separate camera when you already have one in your phone? This device connects the spotting scope or binoculars to your iPhone, allowing you to make photos and videos of your discoveries in the field. $161, at online retailers or find a store at swarovskioptik.com.

This line of lightweight binoculars from the Austria-based crystal and glass company will knock your eyes out. The SLC 15x56 offers 15 times magnification. $1,921 to $2,499 at Cabela's outdoor outfitters, or find a store at swarovskioptik.com.

Birders often simply want to fill in their "life books" with as many different species as they can. But if they can spot the bird, why not also take a photo for posterity? No matter your intentions, here are some essential elements you'll need to catch birds on the fly, for posterity or fleeting thrills.

By Buzz McClain