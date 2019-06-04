Beachy style from Coco Blanca

Neutral hues of coconut white and tan, along with a splash of bright turquoise water, are the inspiration for the collection of home and clothing items at Coco Blanca. Situated on the waterfront at National Harbor, the boutique's Audrey Hepburn-meets-Ernest Hemingway aesthetic blends timeless sophistication with free-spirited bohemian -- think white gauzy dresses, freshwater pearl jewelry, porcelain dishes and cozy knit throws. Owners Elisabeth Squire, Gayla Reed and Susan Neithamer opened the boutique in May 2010 and have since curated a one-stop-shop for things breezy, beachy and effortless. The beautiful stacked silver sea urchin lamp by Regina Andrew, $197.50 (shown) is perfect for bringing a piece of the exotic ultramarine seas into your home. Can't find what you're looking for at the National Harbor location? Hop on the water taxi, located just out front, and take a 20-minute ride across the Potomac River to Coco Blanca's second store in Old Town Alexandria, Va. --Samantha Iacia