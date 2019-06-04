Appliances gone wireless

Photo courtesy of Saber

Finally! The Saber two-burner stainless steel barbecue has an optional Schott clear glass top so you can see what’s cooking. It also comes with multiple built-in monitors that can be accessed by Android and iOS mobile devices. Why put the ballgame on pause to get up to see if the grill is ready? The Edge lets you see real-time information on grill temperature, burner on-off status and fuel level on the optional LCD screen. Integrated sensors provide your phone with alerts for preheat readiness, temperature changes and when the grill is cool enough to clean. The app accesses grilling recipes and instructional videos, and a button lets you share your meal with friends on Facebook. $1,999; see sabergrills.com for retailers.