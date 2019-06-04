Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Lifestyle Home

Appliances gone wireless

In the era of the “Internet of Things,” our wireless households are laboratories for developers installing USB ports in everything, affording us the luxury of controlling and monitoring our electronics from a distance with our phones, tablets and laptops. Here are a few new gadgets you never guessed could be improved with connectivity.

By Buzz McClain
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
79°