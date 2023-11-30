Hot property: Classic Spanish-style home, a rare find in Baltimore, lists for $1.375M in Guilford

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Address: 2 Saint Martins Road, Baltimore 21218

List price: $1,375,000

Year built: 1926

Real estate agent: Keisha McClain of Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate

Last sold price/date: For $349,000 on April 28, 2016

Property size: 3,796-square-foot home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, plus a saltwater pool and detached gym on 0.3 acres.

Unique features: This is a classic Spanish Colonial home, a style common in California, Florida and the Southwest but relatively rare in Baltimore.

A top to bottom renovation in 2016 maintained all the architectural hallmarks, from the white stucco walls and red tile roof to the arched doorways, Palladian windows and wrought iron balconies and gates.

Other authentic touches include the new oak floors added to the upper three levels, the wood-burning fireplace and travertine floors in the basement. There’s decorative Spanish tile lining some stairways, a carved wooden front door and a spectacular wood beam ceiling in the foyer and living room. The main rooms feature period ceiling fixtures that complement the ironwork.

2 Saint Martins Road is a Spanish Colonial home in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore. (Jason Poncheri/Maryland Image House)

But the renovation didn’t skimp on modern amenities: heated floors for the master bathroom, surround sound for the family room and new windows throughout the first floor. The kitchen features Viking appliances, including a six-burner range, a custom butler’s pantry and cabinets in light and dark wood that pick up the colors in the granite countertops.

The house is located on a generous lot with two outdoor patios: one for the swimming pool and another that is ideal for al fresco dining. There’s also a second-floor balcony off the master bedroom and a large rear covered porch.

The fenced driveway has room for six cars. An outbuilding used now as a home gym was formerly a detached garage.