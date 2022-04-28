Hot property: A castle of a townhome with views of sand and sea

2157 Sandcastle Ct, in Annapolis, Md. 21403 is an end unit townhouse with elevator with a community beach and a view of Chesapeake Harbor. The gated community home offers 3 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half bathrooms, and a one-car garage. (Michele Sheiko)

Location/Address: 2157 Sand Castle Court, Annapolis

List price $2,250,000

Advertisement

Year built: 1988

Real Estate Agent:Pam Batstone of Coldwell Banker Realty

Advertisement

Last sold price/date: For $1.3 million on Sept. 15, 2010

Property size: 3,136 square feet with three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bath, and a one-car garage

Unique features: This end-of-unit townhouse boasts not just access to a sand beach, but beautiful vistas of Chesapeake Bay and plenty of ways to enjoy them, from a beachside bench to floor-to-ceiling windows off the living and dining area, the den and master bedroom. This home comes with two balconies: a large one that wraps around the north and west sides of the home and that also has views to the east, and a smaller deck facing south.

The indoors boasts hardwood floors throughout, three fireplaces, an elevator and cleverly designed bathrooms with floors made from high-end stone and blinds on windows that open from the top, allowing light to enter while affording privacy. The lower level was made for entertaining, with a custom wet bar and a door leading to a community beach.

The Villages of Chesapeake Harbour is a gated community that provides its residents an outdoor swimming pool, marina, beaches and a tennis court.