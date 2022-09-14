Hot property: Cheerful waterfront home on Deep Creek in Arnold lists for $1.59 million

Address: 973 Phillips Drive, Arnold 21012

List price: $1,599,000

Advertisement

Year built: 2013

Real Estate Agent: Molly Tardivo of Coldwell Banker Realty

Advertisement

Last sold date/price: $640,000 on June 8, 2007

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. >

Property size: 4,158 square feet with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and 1 half bath, plus a detached, two-care garage on a third of an acre

Unique features: This cheerful Cape Cod house on Deep Creek comes with 50 feet of waterfront footage and a private pier with a boat lift. During the summer months, the new owners might spend as much time on the spacious rear deck, which spans the width of the house, as they will inside. When it’s cooler, residents will enjoy water views from the family room and master bedroom.

Special features indoors include fireplaces in the family room and master bedroom, environmentally-friendly Anderson windows, and heated floors in the bathrooms. Cooks will appreciate the kitchen’s sophisticated propane cooking system along with stainless steel appliances and seemingly endless granite countertops that will make preparing even complicated meals a breeze.

This is the exterior of 973 Phillips Drive in Arnold, MD. (TruPlace)

In addition to peaceful water views, the master bedroom suite features cathedral ceilings, built-in shelves adjoining the fireplace and a large walk-in closet.

The lower level could almost function as a separate residence for in-laws or grown children. It includes a wet bar larger than most kitchens that is equipped with granite countertops. This level also includes a recreation room, home theater, full bathroom and the conversation starter — an old-timey, built-into-the wall Murphy bed.

In addition to two cars, the garage has room for an irrigation system, solar panels, a whole-house generator and extra storage space.

The house is part of the Shore Acres community, and includes access to a dock, beach, clubhouse and playground.