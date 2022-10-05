Hot property: Newly built home on Mill Creek in Arnold lists for $2.2 million

Address: 217 Mill Harbor Drive, Arnold, 21012

Advertisement

List price $2.2 million

Year built: 2022

Advertisement

Real Estate Agents: Bonnie Wolfe and Melanie Wood of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: Lot purchased for $560,000 on March 26, 2021

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. >

Property size: 5,107-square-foot home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom and a two-car detached garage. Located on 0.57 acres of land including 156 feet of water frontage.

Unique features: This house backs up to Mill Creek. It comes with 156-feet of water frontage, a sand beach and a private pier. As part of the Twin Harbors community, the new owners will have access to a boat launch, marina, covered dining pavilion, kayak storage and playground.

There’s also 1,400 square feet of land remaining that could be used for a swimming pool, small guest cottage or spectacular gardens.

Options for outdoor entertaining include the expansive rear deck with its creek views, while the wide front porch would be the perfect place for a swing.

This is the hot property at 217 Mill Harbor Drive in Arnold. (Chris Mitchell/Chris Mitchell, CM Photography )

The new house has an open floor plan and energy-efficient features. The dwelling is mostly white, from the first level wood floors with a linen stain, to the bathroom tiles and the carpeting on the upper level. Interspersed amid the white are soothing neutrals like cream cabinets, stainless steel appliances and charcoal granite countertops, which combine to recreate the colors of Nantucket.

The dining room and family room feature soaring ceilings, while the kitchen is outfitted with an 8-foot granite island, natural maple cabinets, a double oven and five-burner gas stove top.

Advertisement

Enjoy water views while working at the kitchen sink and while in the master bedroom. On chilly nights, the family room fireplace provides a cozy atmosphere.