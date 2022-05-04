Hot property: Monkton

40 Chesterfield Court, located in Monkton, is a 4,956 square foot home with four bedrooms plus two full and one half bathrooms. (Eric Tyler/Eric Tyler with American Imagery )

Location/Address: 40 Chesterfield Ct., Monkton

List Price: $950,000

Year Built: 1986

Real estate agent: Arabella Brockett of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Last sold price/date: For $450,000 on May 8, 2002

Property size: This 4,956-square-foot home contains four bedrooms plus two full and one half bathrooms on 3-1/2 acres of land.

Unique features: This striking contemporary cedar home is architecturally distinct. Its windows in particular have tons of character. One is triangular, one is half-moon, some are floor to ceiling and some are framed by gables. The nearly four-acre lot is lovely with rolling hills, a fire pit, ample space for hammocks and manicured beds for gardening. But a change of scenery is never far away. This home backs up to a farm with trails leading to Gunpowder Falls State Park.

Indoors, the main level features hardwood floors, some with a restrained marquetry. The warm woods are echoed by the stained — not painted — hardwood trim and crown moldings and wooden ceiling beams. There’s a dramatic two-story stone fireplace with two viewing windows. The kitchen has a built-in wine rack, a work island that doubles as a breakfast bar and a separate dining area.

An enclosed deck makes it easy to enjoy the beauty of the surrounding countryside year-round and in comfort, while an outdoor patio with a hot tub was made for entertaining.

Best of all, it can be enjoyed worry-free; this home has a new roof, updated heated and cooling systems and a freshly paved driveway.