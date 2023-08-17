Hot property: Former BSO music director Marin Alsop puts 19th-century church condo on the market

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The exterior of 1100 N. Calvert St. has many of the features, including stained glass windows, from when it was the former Swedenborgian Church of the New Jerusalem. (Kevin Persaud/Virtuance)

Address: 1100 N. Calvert St., #3, Baltimore

List price: $595,000

Year built: 1890

Real estate agent: Steve Appel, Access Home Group of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Last sold price/date: For $445,000 on Jan. 13, 2009

Property size: 1,670-square-foot condo has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom and an assigned parking space.

Unique features: Marin Alsop, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Laureate, has put the condominium she owns in a former stone church on the market.

The home at 1100 N. Calvert St. with original stained-glass windows is being sold fully furnished, from the rose velvet sofa in the living room to the selection of antiques purchased originally by Alsop’s parents.

In addition, unit #4 in the same building also is owned by Alsop and is for sale. That condo, which Alsop has been renting to tenants, has an asking price of $475,000, according to public records.

Alsop’s condominium is located a few blocks from Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, where she presided over the BSO for 14 years. It is one of four units that were converted from the former Swedenborgian Church of the New Jerusalem, according to a listing in the Library of Congress.

Shortly after purchasing the condominium with its 12-foot stained glass windows in 2009, Alsop hired real estate agent and interior designer Steve Appel to transform the space.

The two-story condo features original church ceiling beams, according to a real estate company news release, and Appel enhanced the church-like feel by furnishing the dining room with wooden pews and a light fixture made from a liturgical lamp.

There’s even a large poster advertising Alsop’s acclaimed performance conducting the BSO in Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass” in 2008 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (Alsop was a protégé of Bernstein’s)

The second floor landing at 1100 N. Calvert St., #3. Marin Alsop, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Laureate, is selling the condo fully furnished. (Kevin Persaud/Virtuance)

Alsop told Baltimore Magazine in 2009 that her parents were enthusiastic antiques collectors. Some of the items they purchased and later donated to their daughter — and that are being sold with the property — include a former RCA Victrola and a red tricycle suspended from an alcove ceiling.

An open house is set for Sunday, Aug. 20, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Appel said 100% of proceeds from the sale of the two condos will be donated to Alsop’s fellowship for women conductors. The maestra launched Taki Alsop Conducting Fellowship in 2002.

During her tenure as the BSO’s music director, Alsop, her partner and their son lived in several homes in Baltimore and Cockeysville. Though she hasn’t resided full-time in the Mount Vernon condo for years, Appel said that Alsop has been using it occasionally when teaching at the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University, where she runs the graduate conducting program.

Alsop also has a busy international career and holds music director posts in Vienna, in Krakow and in Chicago, where she helms the Ravinia Festival, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s summer home.

But Alsop still owns a house in Roland Park and has other ongoing ties to Maryland. She will conduct the BSO in three concerts a year through the 2025-26 season and is music director of the National Orchestral Institute + Festival on the University of Maryland College Park campus.