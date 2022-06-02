Hot property: Columbia home is sporting retreat with tennis court and golf course view

Location/Address: 11549 Manorstone Lane, Columbia, 21044

List price: $1.375 million

Year built: 1999

Real Estate Agent: Sarah Anderson and Neal Sheehan, Maryland Real Estate Network, 240-456-0016 (office), 443-668-1173 (direct)

Property size: 5,694 finished square feet with four bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms and a three-car garage on two acres of land.

Unique features: Located in the Village of Harper’s Choice, this stone-accented home is adjacent to a beautiful golf course but the owners of this property will prefer to swing a racket instead of a club. The custom built estate features a tennis court right in the backyard. A nearby pergola offers a view of all the action on center court. Indoors, there’s plenty to see and enjoy as well including 10-foot ceilings, custom built-ins, multiple fireplaces and enlarged custom windows to soak in the views of the home’s wooded location on a quiet cul-de-sac. The home’s expansive layout offers a multitude of rooms on the main level, including a living room, family room, sun room, mud room, dining room, office and a library. The upper level offers four bedrooms, each with its own private en suite bath. A large great room is also on the upper level. Hardwood floors are throughout the spacious retreat, which includes a circular driveway with plenty of room for visitors. A wraparound porch with flagstone and brick pavers is perfect for a peaceful evening after a game, set and match.