Hot property: Towson raised ranch home sits amid trees in urban oasis just outside the Baltimore Beltway

903 Stag's Head Rd sits away from the street and has a manicured lawn and garden beds in the front of the home. (Eric Tyler with American Imagery)

Address/location: 903 Stag’s Head Road, Towson 21286

List price: $675,000

Year built: 1959

Real Estate Agent: Lisa Hapney, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Last sold price/date: For $240,000 on April 18, 1991

Property size: 2,884-square-foot home has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and an attached two-car garage on just under an acre of land in the historic Hampton community.

Unique features: This is the first time in more than a generation that this stone and siding raised ranch with the bright red door has been on the market. The house sits will back from the street and is fronted by a manicured lawn and garden beds. It backs up to a forested area with mature trees.

903 Stags Head Rd is located in Towson, MD. Credit: Eric Tyler with American Imagery (Eric Tyler with American Imagery)

The setting creates the feeling of an urban oasis though in fact the home is located just minutes from the Baltimore Beltway. An outdoor patio and exposed deck leading from the rear of the house are large enough to host a party, but intimate enough for a couple to sit outside and enjoy the view.

A short set of stairs leads up to the main level. The interior carries elements of the outdoors inside, with two stone fireplace, hardwood and parquet floors, and a stone wall extending up half of one wall of the lower level.

The kitchen’s standout feature is the two-level central island with granite countertops that includes a breakfast bar and a food preparation area with a built-in cooktop. The master bedroom suite has a spacious walk-in closet and a bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The lower level contains an extra room that could be used either as a home office or extra bedroom, plus a workroom that could be fitted for carpentry, sewing, an Etsy business or art-making.