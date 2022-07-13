Hot property: $1.2 million Cockeysville home has classic look and beautiful landscaped views

The curb appeal of this home is everything, custom black shutters and a dark wood door along with crepe myrtles with professionally installed up lighting and landscaping give this home grace and character. (Eric Tyler with American Imagery)

Address/Location: 13311 Falls Road, Cockeysville

List price: $1.2 million

Year built: 1988

Real estate agent: Lisa Alatis-Hapney of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Last sold price/date: For $675,000 on March 7, 2014

Property size: 5,175-square-foot home has six bedrooms plus four full bathrooms and one half-bath and an attached, two-car garage on 2.26 acres of land.

Unique features: Guests will get the full effect of this three-story red brick-fronted colonial from the beginning of the long, tree-lined driveway that abuts a wide expanse of lawn. The house itself is nestled between two groves of crepe myrtle trees with professionally installed uplighting that is striking at night.

Stand-out interior features include tray ceilings, hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace in the family room, a wet-dry bar and wainscoting that extends three-quarters of the way up the dining room walls. The kitchen is white and gleaming with an extra-wide sink, wine refrigerator, a hardwood central island with distinctive pendant lighting and separate dining area.

The master bathroom was renovated a half dozen years ago and features a soaking tub and walk-in shower. The intricate pattern on the floor tiles will call to mind Greek mosaics and is too beautiful to cover up.

The kitchen opens onto a covered deck so spacious and inviting the new owners will live there during the warm weather months while basking in the more exposed sections when the weather is cooler.

The third level has two finished rooms that can be used as bedrooms, offices or entertainment space while the finished lower level features a game room and gym.