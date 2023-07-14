Hot property: Historic Wimbledon House in Annapolis offers views from South River to the Bay for $5.3M

Location/Address: 3359 Harness Creek Road, Annapolis 21403
List price: $5,299,000
Year built: 1920
Real estate agent: Georgie Berkinshaw, Coldwell Banker Annapolis Church Circle Office
Last sold price/date: The home has been passed down within family for five generations
Property size: The 4,571-square-foot home sits on 2.5 acres and offers six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two fireplaces and a three-car detached garage
Unique features: The 103-year-old historic property is situated on a bluff with views of the South River to the Chesapeake Bay. It was built by business owner Harry O. Norris, one of the original directors of the Baltimore National Bank.
Norris, who lived in Mount Washington, was a fan of lacrosse and also a breeder of thoroughbred Holstein cattle at his Wimbledon farm on the South River.
The father of three passed down the property to five generations of family members. This is the first time it has been listed for sale in over a century.
The transitional shingle-style home features a wall of windows to welcome bay breezes as well as a three-season room that spans the back of the house. The living room features two stone wood-burning fireplaces and beamed ceilings.
Beneath a canopy of trees, the waterfront property offers approximately 325 feet of river frontage as well as an in-ground pool. In addition, there are two possible dock sites available. The home is being sold as-is.