Hot property: Harford horse farm where Preakness winner Deputed Testamony trained on market for $4.75 million

The home at 2505 Cullum Road was built in 2010 and has five bedrooms plus four full and one half bathrooms. (American Imagery LLC)

Address/location: 2505 Cullum Road, Bel Air, 21015

List price: $4,750,000

Year built: The manor home was built in 2010. A horse boarding and training facility has been at the site for decades.

Real estate agents: Jocelyn Batlas of The ONE Group of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Property size: The 70-acre property includes a manor house with five bedrooms plus four full and one half bathrooms, two barns, two apartment buildings containing four apartments, an indoor arena, outdoor half-mile racetrack, fenced pastures and outdoor trails and an outdoor pavilion overlooking James Run.

Unique features: The buyers of this working equestrian center will purchase a piece of Maryland horse racing and industrial history. Deputed Testamony, a handsome bay colt and the long shot winner of the 1983 Preakness Stakes, lived and trained at the equestrian center, according to the real estate listing.

This working equestrian farm is located in the Harford Furnace Historic District, a designated area that includes five archaeological sites associated with the Harford Furnace, which operated from 1830 to 1876 and includes land on both sides of the James Run.

The farm is just half a mile from Interstate 95 and includes two barns outfitted with 41 regular purpose and birthing stalls with multiple tack rooms, a hay room and a washing shed and a separate farm office. One apartment building contains three rental units and the second contains a studio apartment.

The manor house is located at the top of a hill with sweeping views of the forested farmland. It includes a geothermal heating system, security wiring, a three-car garage and a finished pavilion for outdoor entertaining with water views. The interior features an oversized kitchen with a two-story breakfast area and four fireplaces.