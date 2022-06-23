Advertisement
Hot property: Over 11,000 square feet and with rooms to spare, Davidsonville home lists for $1.99M

This house at 860 Governor Bridge Drive, Davidsonville, is listed for $1,999,500. The 11,270 square foot home has eight bedrooms, seven full and two half bathrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and a three-car detached garage on 2.51-acres. (Nima Mohammadi Photography)

Address/location: 860 Governor Bridge Drive., Davidsonville

List Price: $1,999,500

Year built: 2011

Real estate agent: Wendy T. Oliver of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: For $1.35 million on Oct. 29, 2014

Property size: This 11,270-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, seven full and two half bathrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and a three-car detached garage on 2.51-acres of land

Unique features:

This sprawling Craftsman-style home is all about options, with so many separate indoor and outdoor eating areas you could dine a different table each day of the week without repeating yourself.

The saltwater pool has a waterfall if you prefer a cascade coming from above, and a hot tub if you like water swirling around and is accessible to its own bathroom and laundry.

There are three indoor fireplaces, an outdoor fireplace on the deck, and a fire pit. There are hookups for large-screen televisions in a bedroom, the family room, the billiards room, and above a soaking tub in the master bath. There are two kitchens, both outfitted with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances and outdoors, a built-in grill.

In addition to television, billiards and swimming, entertainment options include a home gym, a private theater, a music room and a wine refrigerator.

Above the three-car garage is a separate suite perfect for guests or household help that includes a bedroom, den area and full bath. There’s also a home office for the times you absolutely must tear yourself away from the comforts of home and get some work done.

