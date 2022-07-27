Hot property: Historic ‘Four Bay House’ in Fells Point listed for $1.15 million

1733 Aliceanna St, one of the oldest homes in Baltimore, has an outdoor deck. (Maryland Photography Inc)

Address/location: 1733 Aliceanna St., Baltimore

List price: $1,150,000

Year built: circa 1790/late 19th century

Real estate agent: Megan Williams of 212 Realty

Last sold price/date: For $985,000 on April 29, 2016

Property size: 3,978-square-foot home has 4 bedrooms plus 3 full and 1 half bathroom.

Unique features of property: The 26-foot-wide red brick Fells Point rowhouse is one of the oldest homes in Baltimore and has some of the most interesting history.

Known as the “Four Bay House” because the upper stories contain four side-by-side windows, the original house was a Georgian-style building constructed some time before 1800 and owned by a blacksmith, according to a 2007 report filed by the Baltimore City Commission for Architectural and Historic Preservation. Later, the building was home to a ship’s carpenter who was captured by the British during the War of 1812. The house was owned by an innkeeper in the 1820s who kept four enslaved young women on the property at the same time that the future statesman Frederick Douglass was living in slavery just one block away, according to the report.

1733 Aliceanna St is a 26’ wide townhome located in Baltimore. (Maryland Photography Inc)

The Roman Catholic Church bought the property around 1892, the report said. By 1914, the house was being used as a convent.

Some time before then, the original Georgian exterior had been mostly covered with an Italianate facade, the report says, though such original details as the Georgian-style door frame without a pediment and granite keystone lintels on the first and second stories can still be detected beneath the embellishments. The third story is believed to have been a later addition.

The home’s interior nods to that historic past with hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, and coffered ceilings. But other aspects of the home are filled with modern conveniences: a dazzling all-white kitchen with a central island and custom cabinets, and a butler’s pantry with a second refrigerator. There’s a spacious walk-in shower, a walk-in closet off the master bedroom, heated floors, an outdoor deck and that most sought-after of Fells Point amenities — an attached two-car garage.