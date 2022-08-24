Hot property: Get in a few licks on the concert stage in this Glen Arm home listed for $749,000

Address/location: 12016 Glen Arm Road, Glen Arm 21057

List price: $749,000

Year built: 2004

Real estate agent: Lisa Alatis-Hapney of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Last sold date/price: NA. This home is being sold by its original owners.

Property size: 4,669-square-foot home with five bedrooms plus three full bathrooms and one half-bath with an attached garage on 1.64 acres of land.

Unique features of property: Why should the new owners visit a nightclub when family members and friends can enjoy their own private home disco?

The basement of this traditional home has been equipped as a cabaret, with a performance-ready stage made for jamming, wall hooks for hanging instruments when not in use, a spacious custom wet bar that seats at least eight, and a hardwood floor with room for dancing.

Outside the basement, the music the new homeowners are most likely to hear will be made by birds and crickets.

Exterior of 12016 Glen Arm Road (Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

This traditional home is nestled into a hill on more than an acre and a half of land with mature trees. It features two porches — a long, narrow porch in the front and a more compact one in the rear — for outdoor dining and wildlife-watching.

The open floor plan includes a two-story foyer and hardwood floors; two fireplaces (one wood-burning and one gas); a master bedroom suite with two large walk-in closets and a tray ceiling, and a dining room with picture framing and other decorative moldings.

The kitchen includes custom hardwood cabinets, granite countertops that extend into a backsplash that continues up the walls, a double oven, and a central island with a built-in microwave and a breakfast bar.

One bedroom doubles as a light-filled home office. High-speed internet is available, making it easy to work from home.