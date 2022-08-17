Hot property: Clarksville home offers a park-like setting in Howard County for $1.3 million

11770 Chapel Estates Dr. in Clarksville, Md. has landscaped lawns and sits on 1.05 acres of land. (Nima Mohammadi Photography)

Address: 11770 Chapel Estates Dr., Clarksville, Md. 21029

List price: $1.3 million

Year built: 2002

Real Estate Agent: Tammy Brill of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: For $677,956 on Dec. 31, 2002

Property size: 6,536-square-foot house has four bedrooms, three full and two half-bathrooms and a two-car attached garage on just over an acre of land.

Unique features: The owners of this house in the Chapel Woods III subdivision will feel as if they are living in their own private state park. Landscaped lawns lead to heavily forested areas surrounding the home, and the expansive upper deck was designed to optimize the feeling of being immersed in the natural world.

The deck is the standout feature of this house, encompassing the entire width of the back side. Two outdoor rooms large enough to accommodate separate dining tables connect to a wooden staircase that meanders down several stories, with plenty of seating areas midway to pause and enjoy the view.

The staircase ends at a a brick patio, a short stroll from meditation gardens, a small brook, a koi pond and a firepit.

11770 Chapel Estates Dr. Is located in Clarksville, Md. (Nima Mohammadi Photography)

The interior features a two-story foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the home with light. There are gleaming hardwood floors, two fireplaces and a library with built-in bookshelves.

The roof, windows and doors and heating and cooling systems have all been replaced within the past three years. In addition, this home has solar panels on the roof that produce more power than the current owners have been able to use.

The seven-member homeowners’ association jointly owns the surrounding 40 woodland acres, which includes a zip line, trampoline and swinging bridge.